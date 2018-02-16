Video of a Kerala priest breaking into killer dancer moves on stage goes viral, again

  • Associate Sponsor
Breaking the conventional mindset that religious leaders are always supposed to seem serious, quiet and mellow, a priest in Kerala has danced his way into social media's viral space and has got people talking.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 16, 2018 4:46 pm
kerala priest dancing, kerala priests, kerala priest dance viral, kerala college fest priests dance viral, kerala priest at college fest, Indian express, indian express news With a bunch of tiny tots on the side and young adults next to them, the priest stands in the middle and dances his heart out to thumping beats on the stage.(Source: Variety Media/Facebook)

In a fascinating contradiction to how religious figures are portrayed in pop culture, cinema and in real life as serious, quiet and mellow figures, a priest has danced his way into social media’s viral space and has got people talking. Previously, while it was Fr Merton D Silva‘s killer dance moves during a flash mob had got people tapping their feet, this time another religious seems to have joined the league. With a bunch of tiny tots on the side and young adults next to them, the priest stands in the middle and dances his heart out to thumping beats on the stage.

