Video: Pakistani groom’s Undertaker-like entry at his wedding is going viral

Wearing a black hat and a long robe of a dark tone, the Pakistani groom walked with the same slow, impactful gait that the Undertaker does holding the WWE belt. (Source: Janu ji Ki Baatein/Facebook) Wearing a black hat and a long robe of a dark tone, the Pakistani groom walked with the same slow, impactful gait that the Undertaker does holding the WWE belt. (Source: Janu ji Ki Baatein/Facebook)

Remember the Triple H entry that a groom in Pakistan made to his wedding, becoming a huge hit on social media early last year? Well, guess what, he has company now. Another video of a groom’s dramatic entry into his wedding as none other than ‘You can’t see me now’ Undertaker has now gone viral. Yes, if you thought weddings are all about photographers forcing the couples to strike the most uncomfortable and OTT mushy poses for the camera, then this guy here is going to prove you all wrong. Wearing a black hat and a long robe of a dark tone, he walks with the same slow, impactful gait that the Undertaker does holding the WWE belt.

Watch the video here.

And in case you need a revision of the Triple H entry, then check this out:

