Video of a cat patting the head of a bird (and not attacking it) has left Internet users amazed

For humans, cats might seem adorable balls of fur and birds chirpy little ones, but cut to the animal kingdom, cats are the ferocious giants these squeaky, feathered little souls are generally seen saving themselves from. (Source: Fluff Squad/Facebook)

It is not rocket science to understand that a cat, in most parts of the world, will not be the best of friends with a little birdie. For humans, cats might seem adorable balls of fur and birds chirpy little ones, but cut to the animal kingdom, cats are the ferocious giants these squeaky, feathered little souls are generally seen saving themselves from. Which is why this video comes as a delight to watch. Unlike the umpteen number of cute animal videos that are generally found doing the rounds of the Internet, this video of a cat patting the head of a bird peacefully has amazed Internet users, obviously, because it is a rare sight.

Watch the video here.

