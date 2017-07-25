WATCH: The Internet is loving this viral video of a bird and a cat trying to ‘get along’

The Internet is the place to be if you are feeling down or sad. The innumerable animal videos that keep floating are bound to cheer you up. Don’t believe us? A video uploaded on July 19 where a cockatoo and a kitten can be seen bickering with each other, is taking over the Internet and how.
In the video, a cuckatoo (a kind of parrot) opens a box to find a kitten inside it. But if you think the kitten would be grateful for this, then think again. The cat actually reaches out (rather angrily) at the cuckatoo, and the bird finally steps back. The video was shared by Masaki Tada, a resident of Japan, and people are loving it.
Watch the adorable video here.
カリン開けてごらん(*≧艸≦)
猫パンチ飛び出すびっくり箱 ʬʬʬ
ナイスインのその後です（笑）#カリン #オウム #ベンガル #猫 #猫パンチ #びっくり箱 pic.twitter.com/JVSJTyTTjr
— ばたん♂（オウムのカリン) (@masaki_1133) July 19, 2017
According to a report in BBC, the cockatoo’s name is Karin and the kitten is Kodome. They’re in Nagoya City in Japan, and have been residing together for a month now.
Tada also shared other videos of Karin and Kodome.
Watch how the kitten got inside the box, in the first place.
カリン！ナイスイン！(*≧艸≦)
こうめ入っちゃったʬʬʬ pic.twitter.com/NRhZgn8ISQ
— ばたん♂（オウムのカリン) (@masaki_1133) July 18, 2017
カリンが、こうめの遊び相手してあげてる？（笑）
#ベンガル #オウム#カリン#こうめ #猫 pic.twitter.com/aNcDpAvvC5
— ばたん♂（オウムのカリン) (@masaki_1133) June 28, 2017
Watch them trying to get along.
カリンとこうめでくつろいでますʬʬʬ
手をつかみたいがつかまらない(*≧艸≦)
#ベンガル #カリン #オウム #こうめ #猫 #鳥 pic.twitter.com/qoSvnh8JRe
— ばたん♂（オウムのカリン) (@masaki_1133) July 15, 2017
