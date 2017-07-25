WATCH: The Internet is loving this viral video of a bird and a cat trying to ‘get along’

The video is winning hearts all over. (Source: Masaki Tada/Twitter) The video is winning hearts all over. (Source: Masaki Tada/Twitter)

The Internet is the place to be if you are feeling down or sad. The innumerable animal videos that keep floating are bound to cheer you up. Don’t believe us? A video uploaded on July 19 where a cockatoo and a kitten can be seen bickering with each other, is taking over the Internet and how.

In the video, a cuckatoo (a kind of parrot) opens a box to find a kitten inside it. But if you think the kitten would be grateful for this, then think again. The cat actually reaches out (rather angrily) at the cuckatoo, and the bird finally steps back. The video was shared by Masaki Tada, a resident of Japan, and people are loving it.

Watch the adorable video here.

According to a report in BBC, the cockatoo’s name is Karin and the kitten is Kodome. They’re in Nagoya City in Japan, and have been residing together for a month now.

Tada also shared other videos of Karin and Kodome.

Watch how the kitten got inside the box, in the first place.

Watch them playing together.

Watch them trying to get along.

