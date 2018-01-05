Heartbreaking video of a 4-year-old singing for his baby sister who had passed away has left Internet teary-eyed

A quick look through the comments’ section under the video showed how the short clip was tearing up the Netizens, especially those on Twitter. (Source: Samir/Twitter) A quick look through the comments’ section under the video showed how the short clip was tearing up the Netizens, especially those on Twitter. (Source: Samir/Twitter)

A video of a little boy singing “Remember Me” from the movie “Coco” to his baby sister who passed away is going viral on the Internet, for all the right reasons. Shared by Twitter user Samir, who also introduced himself as the father of the little boy, Alex, said that the four-year-old had no idea he was being recorded and just wanted to sing to the baby girl who would have celebrated her first birthday that day. A quick look through the comments’ section under the video showed how the short clip was tearing up the Netizens, especially those on Twitter.

Seeing how the clip has garnered so much buzz on the Internet, Samir wrote a thank you note shortly after for all the love he and his family received after he posted the video. Not just that, Kristen Anderson-Lopez, the songwriter for films like Coco and Frozen too responded to Samir’s now viral tweet with a heartwarming text. “Dear Samir, I am so so sorry for everything your family has been through. My husband lost his mother in August and we found this song was very healing to sing at her funeral. Thank you for sharing this video and may the love you have put into the world heal you all. Xo, k a-l,” she wrote.

Watch the video, here.

My son singing “Remember Me” from the movie “Coco” to his baby sister, Ava, who we lost this past May. He’s only 4 years old and he understands. He didn’t even know he was being recorded. He just wanted to sing to her for her 1st birthday! Happy Birthday mamas, we miss you!💕 pic.twitter.com/EoVLjju0bJ — Samir (@SAM1R) December 31, 2017

i can’t hold back these tears pic.twitter.com/nAa3zgx8yh — Bri✨ (@briannaochoa08) January 1, 2018

Damn bro, I vowed not to shed a tear in 2018. And here we are first day of the new year and my eyes couldn’t hold back. — #HOUSTONTEXAN (@HoustonTexuhz) January 1, 2018

I’m sorry for your loss. That’s beautiful. Heartbreaking, but also so gorgeous. I hope your post floods you with love from Strangers. — Tony Tripoli (@TonyTripoli) January 2, 2018

I’m so sorry for your loss. May Ava look down with love at her big brother 💕 — 💀Christy Rosa (@ChristyyR) January 1, 2018

Dear Samir,

I am so so sorry for everything your family has been through. My husband lost his mother in August and we found this song was very healing to sing at her funeral. Thank you for sharing this video and may the love you have put into the world heal you all. Xo, k a-l — Kristen Anderson-Lopez (@Lyrikris10) January 4, 2018

