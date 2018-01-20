VIDEO: Obsessed with Kung Fu moves, boy accidentally set 40 bikes on fire

A boy trying to imitate Kung Fu moves accidentally torched at least 40 bikes in China. (Source: CGTN/YouTube) A boy trying to imitate Kung Fu moves accidentally torched at least 40 bikes in China. (Source: CGTN/YouTube)

A mysterious fire broke out in Hanyin County, China and torched more than 40 electronic bikes. The source of the fire was recently discovered by the officials, and it has been revealed that the firesetter was a young boy obsessed with Kung Fu. A CCTV video that surfaced on the Internet shows him lighting a candle in what looks like a parking complex.

Thrusting his hand forward to imitate Kung Fu moves, it has been reported that he was seemingly practicing how to put out the candle using his palm. However, he soon lost interest and left the area without blowing off the candle. A bike caught fire, and as the flames rose, at least 40 bikes were damaged.

The footage also shows firemen trying to put out the fire. “Parents of a boy in northwest China’s Shaanxi Province were left with a large bill as their mischievous son accidentally set more than 40 electronic bicycles on fire last week,” the 1.24-minute clip was captioned.

Watch the video here.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd