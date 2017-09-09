VIDEO: Not a credit card, flash a SMILE to pay for food at this restaurant

If you buy food from a KFC outlet called KPRO in Hangzhou, China, neither do you need to swipe your credit card or debit card, nor pay by cash. All you need to do is to flash a smile. Confused? With technology development at its peak, the eatery has broken all shackles and has introduced facial recognition.

A brand new “Smile to Pay” system enables them to register the user’s face and recognises it if the customer comes back again. In a 2.30-minute video, a woman tests the accuracy of the system by changing her appearance with a new wig and then by applying heavy make-up.

Watch the video here.

Even after all her facial alterations, the system successfully recognises her each time. Isn’t it amazing?

