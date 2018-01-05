VIDEO: Nightmare alert! 5-foot snake peeps out from a toilet in Texas

Scared of snakes? This will send chills down your spine. (Source: William B Tedrick/YouTube) Scared of snakes? This will send chills down your spine. (Source: William B Tedrick/YouTube)

It was just another day on the ranch when Texas resident, William Tedrick, found out that the house had a squatter on the premises. While doing some regular cleaning, he spotted a five-foot snake peeping out from inside the toilet. Luckily, he discovered the intruder before getting a dangerous bite that would have embarrassed him for life. As soon as Tedrick saw the snake, he took it out of the toilet and returned it back to the wilds of Texas.

Tedrick shot a video of the whole process and it is going viral on social media. People are shivering with fear of the snake and the thought of what could have happened. The video has collected more than 29,000 views on YouTube so far. “An amazing feat to capture the snake. Kinda makes a guy never want to sit on a toilet again…I’m just sayin’. Thank for posting”, said one viewer.

Watch the video here.

