VIDEO: This aerospace engineer’s plane flying over Hurricane Irma will terrify you

Bulldozing into a string of Caribbean islands, Hurricane Irma swooshed past the Dominican Republic and disrupted normal life in the region. In the midst of the chaos, an aerospace engineer named Nick Underwood shared a video that he filmed while flying into one of the most powerful hurricanes ever recorded over the Atlantic Ocean.

The 2.20 minute clip is frightening as it can be seen how his phone is vigorously shaking while raindrops are splashing onto the windowpanes in the flight. “My day at the office. # HurricaneIrma @ NOAA_HurrHunter,” he captioned it, and left a lot of his followers shocked.

Watch the video here.

Scary, isn’t it?

