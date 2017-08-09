Latest News

VIDEO: Mystery behind the driverless car solved; was there a man inside or not?

The case was busted when Adam Tuss tracked the car and clicked pictures to find a man disguised as a car seat holding the steering wheel low. Sharing his discovery, he wrote on Twitter: "Alert!!! We found the supposed self driving van in Arlington - and there's a guy hiding behind the seat!!!"

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:August 9, 2017 8:40 pm
driverless car, driverless car video, driver wears seat cover, driverless car mystery, driverless car viral, viral videos, indian express, indian express news Do you think a man was driving the car? (Source: Adam Tuss/Twitter)
Have you come across the ‘driverless’ car video that went viral and created a lot of hype across social media platforms? Well, the mystery has been solved now. It turns out that there was a man inside and he had covered himself in a car seat cover. The case was busted when an NBC Washington reporter, Adam Tuss, tracked the car and clicked pictures to find a man disguised as a car seat holding the steering wheel low.

Take a look at his tweet here.

He also posted a video while trying to talk to the driver. However, there was no response from the other end. “Here’s me trying to talk to a man in a car seat costume,” he captioned the video.

Watch the video here.

His tweets have garnered almost 3,400 likes so far.

