VIDEO: Mystery behind the driverless car solved; was there a man inside or not?

Have you come across the ‘driverless’ car video that went viral and created a lot of hype across social media platforms? Well, the mystery has been solved now. It turns out that there was a man inside and he had covered himself in a car seat cover. The case was busted when an NBC Washington reporter, Adam Tuss, tracked the car and clicked pictures to find a man disguised as a car seat holding the steering wheel low.

Sharing his discovery, he wrote on Twitter: “Alert!!! We found the supposed self driving van in Arlington – and there’s a guy hiding behind the seat!!!”

Take a look at his tweet here.

Alert!!! We found the supposed self driving van in Arlington – and there’s a guy hiding behind the seat!!! @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/EeI7rhQi1R — Adam Tuss (@AdamTuss) August 7, 2017

He also posted a video while trying to talk to the driver. However, there was no response from the other end. “Here’s me trying to talk to a man in a car seat costume,” he captioned the video.

Watch the video here.

Here’s me trying to talk to a man in a car seat costume @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/e5humOM7uS — Adam Tuss (@AdamTuss) August 7, 2017

His tweets have garnered almost 3,400 likes so far.

