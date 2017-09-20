VIDEO: Speeding Mumbai TRAIN splatters a huge WATER WAVE on platform

Watch this mind-boggling 42-second video captured at the Nalasopara station. (Source: Myron Anthony/ Facebook) Watch this mind-boggling 42-second video captured at the Nalasopara station. (Source: Myron Anthony/ Facebook)

Heavy torrential rains in Mumbai have affected the daily lives of the people in the city and nearby suburban areas. Not only are the streets flooded, but the railway tracks have also been reportedly brimming with water. Mumbai’s suburban railway network, that provides service to nearly 70 lakh passengers per day, took a hit with delays being reported from all areas of the city. Meanwhile, the trains dashing through the platforms created another major problem for the commuters. Wondering how the heavy vehicle made its way through the water-logged tracks? Watch this mind-boggling 42-second video captured at the Nalasopara station.

Uploaded on Facebook by Myron Anthony, the clip shows a speeding train splashing water on the passengers waiting at the platform. Taking a jab at the enormous wave and the train’s velocity, Anthony wrote, “Rail Grandprix – R1 – Schumacher Motorman at Nalasopara station today afternoon.” Although the video left many users in splits, some were amazed and called it ‘EPIC’. However, a few others were extremely worried about the safety of the people at the platform.

