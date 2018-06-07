Follow Us:
Thursday, June 07, 2018
VIDEO: Unfazed by heavy rain, Mumbai cop manages traffic, garners praise online

While most enjoyed the rain, a traffic police stationed at a junction kept managing the vehicles despite heavy showers, with no umbrella or raincoat. Footages captured by passersby were shared on social media lauding the cop and it quickly went viral.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 7, 2018 3:07:54 pm
mumbai rains, mumbai traffic, mumbai police, mumbai traffic police, mumbai police rain, mumbai traffic police rain, indian express, viral videos, india news, mumbai news According to reports, the cop stood there at the junction for few hours ensuring smooth traffic for city communters during recent rainfall in the city. (Source: Twitter)
As rains hit Mumbai earlier this week, a traffic police stationed at a junction managed vehicular movement without an umbrella or raincoat. Footages captured by passersby of the policeman performing his duty despite heavy rains were shared on social media.

The footage gained a lot attention on the virtual world with many saluting him. “The traffic cop should be rewarded and acknowledged for his terrific dedication. This is the difference between duty and a job,” wrote one while sharing the video.

Watch video here:

