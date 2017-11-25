VIDEO: MS Dhoni’s daughter Ziva flaunts her cooking talents by making perfectly round ‘rotis’

MS Dhoni’s daughter Ziva is giving major cooking goals. (Source: zivasinghdhoni006/Instagram) MS Dhoni’s daughter Ziva is giving major cooking goals. (Source: zivasinghdhoni006/Instagram)

Ziva Dhoni, MS Dhoni’s daughter, has a penchant for doing adorable things. Whenever she does something cute, people on social media go crazy about it. This time, Ziva did something that earned her more plaudits on social media.

In a recent video, the little munchkin can be seen making perfectly round chappatis, which many of us would fail to do. The video, which was posted on Ziva’s own Instagram handle, went viral on social media within minutes of posting. People on social media can’t stop gushing over how adorable the bundle of joy looked making ‘chapatis’ and her dedication to making a perfect roti is quite evident in the video.

Watch the video here.

While this is not the first time that junior Dhoni has taken social media by storm, former India cricket team captain M S Dhoni had shared a video in which Ziva could be seen attacking besan ka laddoo and entering into a competition with her father.

We look forward to seeing more of her incredible talents.

