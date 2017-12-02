VIDEO: MS Dhoni’s daughter, Ziva, is back with another Malayalam song and Malayalis can’t keep calm!

Ziva Dhoni’s new Malayalam song video has garnered more than 1.4 lakh views in less than a day. (Source: @zivasinghdhoni006/ Instagram) Ziva Dhoni’s new Malayalam song video has garnered more than 1.4 lakh views in less than a day. (Source: @zivasinghdhoni006/ Instagram)

MS Dhoni may have been winning hearts on the field with this magnificent tons, but his daughter, Ziva, is winning hearts on the Internet. The two-and-half-year-old social media star is back melting hearts on Instagram with yet another singing performance and Netizens can’t stop gushing. A video of the little one signing popular Malayalam song “Kanikanum Neram Kamalanethrante” from the 1964 movie Omanakuttan has surfaced online and Malayalis can’t keep calm. The video has garnered more than 1.4 lakh views in less than a day, at the time of writing.

The video was posted on Instagram by the account @zivasinghdhoni006, which had earlier shared another Malayalam song by her. With the caption “unwell n yet singing away #winterishere [sic],” the tiny tot can be seen singing and humming the tune adorably. As Malayalam is considered one of the toughest languages, many complimented her and many fans from Tamil Nadu, Dhoni’s second home urged that Ziva should learn a few Tamil songs too! While we were still not over with her impeccable roti-making skills, here is another video of the star ruling hearts.

Watch the video here:

