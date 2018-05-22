Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 22, 2018
The spectrum of travelers! Know the kind of traveler you are Sponsored

The spectrum of travelers! Know the kind of traveler you are
Latest News

VIDEO: This racer’s EPIC jump from his CRASHED bike is blowing people’s mind!

Calling it one of the "craziest saves" in Moto3 history, Moto GP on Twitter shared the spectacular footage, and it went viral in no time. Not only did Kornfeil make a miraculous escape from a crash, he managed to land in an upright position.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 22, 2018 9:29:08 pm
Moto3 race, moto gp race, Jakub Kornfeil, french moto gp, Jakub Kornfeil jump, Jakub Kornfeil mpto 3 save, Jakub Kornfeil jump moto crash, Jakub Kornfeil le mans jump, viral videos, sports news, indian express Czech motorcycle rider escapes crash by jumping over rival’s bike and finishes race. (Source: Kiko Giles/ Twitter)
Related News

In a jaw-dropping moment, a motorcycle racer from the Czech Republic escaped a crash with a mighty jump over a fellow racer and stunned everyone. During the French Grand Prix at Le Mans, Moto3 rider Jakub Kornfeil made an impromptu filmy stunt over his rival racer Enea Bastiannini’s bike after he toppled on the ground. Calling it one of the “craziest saves” in Moto3 history, Moto GP on Twitter shared the spectacular footage, and it went viral in no time.

What’s more stunning is that not only did Kornfeil make a miraculous escape from a crash, he managed to land safely on the ground in an upright position! As if that was not enough, despite landing on the gravel, he raced backed towards the finishing line and bagged the sixth position — only five seconds behind the winner!

Watch the breathtaking footage here:

Here’s how Tweeple reacted to the miraculous save:

Describing the crazy jump later, the 25-year-old racer said, “The first thing I was thinking of was to open the gas and stand up on the pegs. The landing was so heavy, my rear suspension went down to its maximum. It even activated my leathers’ airbag.”

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Share your thoughts
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Most Read
Advertisement
Adda
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement