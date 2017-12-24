VIDEO: Mom spoils girl’s singing video with some hilarious dance moves

Has your mother ever done this to you? (Source: Dajia/Twitter) Has your mother ever done this to you? (Source: Dajia/Twitter)

Parents, as many would agree, can be extremely funny when they want to be. They can scold but they can also tease and make fun of you, sometimes even better than your closest friends. Dajia Davis learnt this the hard way when her mother broke into an impromptu jig as she was trying to record a rather soulful and romantic song. In a short video uploaded by her, Davis is seen playing the piano cover of the James Arthur song, Say You Won’t Let Go. But just as she begins to sing, her mother walks in casually and on noticing the camera, breaks into a fun groove. Her poor daughter doesn’t even realise what’s going on till a couple of seconds later.

“Wait! Momma, come on. Come on, I sounded good,” a visibly irritated Davis tells her mother before she breaks into laughter. She shared the video and wrote, “SIS TRYNA MAKE A SINGING VIDEO AND LOOK AT MY MOMMA.”

Watch the hilarious video here.

SIS TRYNA MAKE A SINGING VIDEO AND LOOK AT MY MOMMA🤦🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/dTfSdGlZdO — DAJIA🎙🎶 (@DajiaxDavis) December 19, 2017

As soon as Davis shared the video online, it became quite a hit, with many ‘feeling’ her pain as others said they related to what she was going through because their mom’s quite the same as well. Many simply loved the way Davis’ mom showed her support.

Dajia Imma let u finish, but mama had the best dance moves of all time!!!! pic.twitter.com/VPtFq4Nn4Q — Nene Fleeks (@GrouchyB4Coffee) December 21, 2017

Lollll! Your mom supporting you with her backup dancing. Love it. 💕 pic.twitter.com/eP8FwK2Xjp — Kristie Dawn🥀 (@jaestar4L) December 21, 2017

In case you are curious, this is the original song.

