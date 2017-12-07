VIDEO: See what this mother ELEPHANT did after Kerala forest men SAVED its baby

You won’t be able to believe what the mother elephant did after it was reunited with her baby. (Source: ViralHog/YouTube) You won’t be able to believe what the mother elephant did after it was reunited with her baby. (Source: ViralHog/YouTube)

A tragic incident took place when a baby elephant found itself stuck in a muddy hole in Thattekad while trying to cross the Urulanthanni river in Kerala. Even though a group of elephants soon came to its rescue, they couldn’t manage to get it out. Luckily, forest officials witnessed the sight and helped save the baby elephant in a rescue operation along with some villagers.

In a heartwarming gesture to the village men, the mother elephant waved her trunk towards the people as soon as it was reunited with its baby. Can’t believe it? A 2.18-minute clip has surfaced on the Internet and has collected more than 270,000 views.

“This place is near the forest and elephants visit all the time. One day, a small elephant fell down the well. The other elephants tried to rescue their baby the entire night, but they failed. In the morning, the forest department rescued the baby and we could clearly see the mother elephant express her gratitude towards the rescuers,” the video has been captioned.

