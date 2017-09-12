WATCH: Monkey takes a ride in Delhi metro; video goes viral

Passenger without a ticket? (Source: The GenX Times/YouTube) Passenger without a ticket? (Source: The GenX Times/YouTube)

It is believed that humans have evolved from monkeys, and that there are a lot of similarities between the two. But, here’s a fun fact: monkeys and humans have one more thing in common — they love travelling in the Metro. Can’t believe it? A rare sight was encountered in the Delhi Metro when a monkey got inside a train compartment — leaping around, from one bogie to another.

An 18-second clip has surfaced on the Internet in which the entire incident has been captured. People around the monkey seem amused and are busy cracking jokes. One of them can be heard saying, “It is traveling without a ticket!” A few others can be seen simply looking at the animal with awe.

Watch the video here.

Hilarious, isn’t it?

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd