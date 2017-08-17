VIDEO: Mom miraculously saves baby rolling towards railway tracks

What a miracle! (Source: Storyful News/YouTube) What a miracle! (Source: Storyful News/YouTube)

In a shocking incident at the West Ryde station in Sydney, Australia, a baby in a pram rolled off the platform and was about to land onto the railway tracks. Just seconds before a train rammed into the station, his mom sprung into action and saved the little one.

A CCTV footage captured shows how the mom was travelling with three kids and a baby in the pram. She let go of the pram for a minute and it rolled off onto the tracks. Her mother also got down to bring the baby back. The two, however, were saved seconds before the train arrived.

