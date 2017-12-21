VIDEO: When the minions sang ‘Jingle Bells’ in Bhojpuri for Christmas

Give your Christmas carols a Bhojpuri twist this year, the Minions way. (Source: Crazy Kissey/Facebook) Give your Christmas carols a Bhojpuri twist this year, the Minions way. (Source: Crazy Kissey/Facebook)

We love Christmas. We love carols. We love the Minions. And we definitely love most things when they’re given a Bhojpuri twist. And that is exactly why this video of the Minions singing the Christmas classic Jingle Bells in Bhojpuri has us all ROFL-ing. Cute and sassy, the video has been doing the rounds on various social media platforms to everyone’s delight, and we honestly wouldn’t be surprised if this rendition made it to one of the carolling shows being organised across the country.

The video is a redubbed version of the special Christmas song originally released by the makers of the Minions, and will make you keep humming the tune Jingle Bell-wa Jingle Bell-wa, Jingle Bell-wa baajela… all through to Christmas Day.

Watch the video here.

Here is the original video.



