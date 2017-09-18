VIDEO: This 2-yr-old is NOT to be messed with when it comes to her morning coffee

Without coffee, this 2-year-old is savage! (Source: kaitsta/ Instagram) Without coffee, this 2-year-old is savage! (Source: kaitsta/ Instagram)

The precocious Mila Stauffer has taken social media by storm. Her fans just can’t get over these cute quirky videos and the way she acts like an adult. The two-year-old American girl’s videos are shared by her mother on Instagram, where the sassy kiddo talks about living on a budget, being a mom, taking suggestions about her ‘boyfriend’, and many other such grown-up issues. However, this time, she talks about the ‘grandness’ of a morning cuppa and why it is SUCH a big deal.

Warning: She is not like any other two-year-old, there is no way you won’t fall in love with her cuteness overload videos!

Watch her talking about her morning coffee here.

Mila, wearing a diaper (!) is brazen and opinionated about everything from Donald Trump to the Kardashians. But if you think that’s all then you have another think coming, and another version of this munchkin as well – her twin sister Emma, and both toddlers have been winning hearts by the millions with their online videos.

These adorable ladies are toddler-twinning like pros, and if you thought your sibling wars were outrageous, wait till you see the kind of wrath these two inflict on each other.

As ‘savage’ as the Internet can often be, it can also serve dollops of cuteness and the Stauffer twins, especially Mila, are one of them. Sharp and smart-mouthed, the kids’ videos shared by their mom Katie on Instagram and Facebook are exceedingly popular, and there is no denying that li’l Mila is quite the Internet star.

Check out some of her videos here.

