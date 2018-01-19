Latest News

VIDEO: Mick Jagger’s ‘tuk-tuk’ ride in Rajasthan will give you desi vibes

Legendary singer Mick Jagger is in India and he is posting pictures on social media to show his excitement. Recently, the Rolling Stones singer took a ride in a 'tuk-tuk' and it is a 'must watch' video.

Published: January 19, 2018 8:38 pm
The Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger It looks like the Rolling Stones singer Mick Jagger is having a blast in India. (Source: Mick Jagger/Instagram)
The Rolling Stones singer Mick Jagger is exploring India and has been sharing his activities on Instagram. The legendary singer took to social media to share his excitement while riding a ‘tuk-tuk’ in Rajasthan – yes, that’s what he calls the humble auto-rickshaw. While it isn’t his first visit to the country, it seems this time around, he decided to spice things up.

The pictures suggest that he is really enjoying all the desi fun around him. In the video, he complemented a Rajasthani woman who wore her silver tribal jewellery and then asked her name. Jagger also posted a picture of himself, dressed in a blue blazer, shirt and pants with a caption that said, “Enjoying the vibrant sights and sounds of India!”

Here is a sneek peek of his stay in Rajasthan. 

Watch the video here.

 

 

