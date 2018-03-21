VIDEO: Man first buys drink, then teams up with mate to steal the vending machine

Maybe they were too thirsty! (Source: oklahoma-city-police-department/ YouTube) Maybe they were too thirsty! (Source: oklahoma-city-police-department/ YouTube)

While thieves are known to deploy bizarre methods to steal, it seems like there is no end to the strange things that catch their fancy. Remember all the lousy thieves that were caught red-handed last year? In another such video shared by Oklahoma City Police Department recently, two men can be seen stealing a vending machine. Yes, you read that right!

Although, a man can be first seen walking up to the machine to purchase a drink, he soon returns with an accomplice. Their faces are hid by bandannas as both of them struggle to lift the machine and put it in a truck. Oklahoma City Police are searching for them.

Watch the video here.

Maybe, their unquenchable thirst was to blame. What do you think?

