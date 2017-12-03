VIDEO: Meghan Markle was a fiery feminist even at the age of 11

Meghan Markle has always been a vocal supporter of feminism. (Source: Inside Edition/YouTube) Meghan Markle has always been a vocal supporter of feminism. (Source: Inside Edition/YouTube)

If you have been fairly active on social media then there is no way you could have missed the announcement of Prince Harry being engaged to Meghan Markle. While Markle is a public figure owing to her portrayal of the role of Rachael Zane in the TV series Suits, there is still a lot of curiosity regarding her. Markle is a humanitarian and an extremely vocal supporter of feminism. She is also UN women’s advocate for Political Participation and Leadership. And it seems like she has been this fiery since childhood.

Markle, when she was merely 11, was deeply perturbed by an advertisement that said, “Women all over America are fighting greasy pots and pans”. The sexist line did not escape her attention, and in the video that is now being shared, one can hear her saying, “I don’t think it’s right for kids to grow up thinking that…only mom does everything.” She later wrote letters to the then first lady, Hillary Clinton, American women’s rights attorney Gloria Allread, American journalist Linda Ellerbee and the detergent brand regarding this. And within weeks she not only received letters of encouragement from them but the line too was changed to “People all over America are fighting greasy pots and pans”. She later appeared in a Nickelodeon Show after protesting against the sexist commercial, and even at the age of 11, she was just as articulate as she is now.

Watch the video here.

Markle also narrated the incident while speaking about gender equality at UN in 2015.

Watch the video here.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd