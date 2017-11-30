VIDEO: Meghan Markle had participated in ‘Britishness’ quiz; Guess how she fared?

Meghan Markle was essaying the role of Rachael Zane from the TV series Suits when she participated in this quiz. (Source: UKTV) Meghan Markle was essaying the role of Rachael Zane from the TV series Suits when she participated in this quiz. (Source: UKTV)

After over a year being linked to each other romantically, American actor Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were officially announced as engaged on November 27. The news took social media by storm and soon congratulatory messages started pouring in from all corners. Although Markle is a famous public figure, owing to her role in the TV series Suits and humanitarian work, there is still a lot of curiosity surrounding her. It is then not surprising that her old videos are now resurfacing on the Internet and are being watched and shared with renewed interest.

One such is a quirky “Britishness” quiz she had participated in, way back in 2016. Markle who was playing the role of Rachael Zane from Suits had to answer questions on British places, the national animal of England and the British counterpart of American words. And, let us just say Markle did not do very well. Although her knowledge on “Britishness” might not have been impressive a year back, a lot has changed since then. But the video is definitely a fun watch.

Watch the video here.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd