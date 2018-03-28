Presents Latest News

VIDEO: Watch the Bolero SUV FLY after massive water pipe burst in Borivali, Mumbai

A cluster of videos that surfaced on the Internet show how a pipe burst followed with a massive water blast in Borivali, Mumbai, and even blew up an SUV. Watch the shocking clip here.

Published: March 28, 2018
water blast, water burst borivali, borivali water main burst, mumbai water blast video, water blast car video, flying car borivali water burst, indian express, indian express news This clip captured during a water blast in Borivali has taken the Internet by storm. (Source: Ali Khan/YouTube)
“Water, water everywhere… but not a drop to drink,” author Samuel Taylor Coleridge wrote in his poem The Rime of the Ancient Mariner, but the words still hold true — especially in Mumbai, where the monsoon mayhem has been a constant point of debate and destruction. Recently, another such incident involving a pipe burst created a huge havoc in Borivali.

A cluster of videos that surfaced on the Internet show how a pipe burst followed with a massive water blast and even blew up an M&M Bolero. Reportedly, the water supply to Borivali-Kandivali-Dahisar West area has been hampered.

This video is yet another testament to the fact that water is a formidable force to be reckoned with.

