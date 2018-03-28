VIDEO: Watch the Bolero SUV FLY after massive water pipe burst in Borivali, Mumbai

This clip captured during a water blast in Borivali has taken the Internet by storm. (Source: Ali Khan/YouTube) This clip captured during a water blast in Borivali has taken the Internet by storm. (Source: Ali Khan/YouTube)

“Water, water everywhere… but not a drop to drink,” author Samuel Taylor Coleridge wrote in his poem The Rime of the Ancient Mariner, but the words still hold true — especially in Mumbai, where the monsoon mayhem has been a constant point of debate and destruction. Recently, another such incident involving a pipe burst created a huge havoc in Borivali.

A cluster of videos that surfaced on the Internet show how a pipe burst followed with a massive water blast and even blew up an M&M Bolero. Reportedly, the water supply to Borivali-Kandivali-Dahisar West area has been hampered.

Watch the video here.

This video is yet another testament to the fact that water is a formidable force to be reckoned with.

