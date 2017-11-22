WATCH: This old video of Miss World Manushi Chhillar after clearing the medical exam is going viral now

From MBBS student to Miss World, wondering how Manushi Chhillar made the jump? (Source: Girls Nation/Facebook/File Photo) From MBBS student to Miss World, wondering how Manushi Chhillar made the jump? (Source: Girls Nation/Facebook/File Photo)

Breaking the 17-long-year spell, Manushi Chhillar was crowned as the Miss World 2017 in a glittering event on November 18. The 20-year-old from Haryana said, even though she was a medical student, she never had a plan B. “I don’t want to regret anything in life, so it was really important for me to win this competition. My aim has always been to win the Miss World title,” she said. If you missed it, watch her winning moment here.

Naturally, after her win, people have been on a mission to dig out as much information about the woman who has done India proud, and among the treasures unearthed is a 1.30-minute clip of Chhillar from 2015, when she had cleared the AIPMT (All India Pre-Medical Test) in 2015 – that too, in her first attempt! Saying that she isn’t one who used to study for 12 hours at a stretch, she narrates how she got a good score in the exam. Shared on the Facebook page ‘Girls Nation’, the video had garnered more than 9,700 views at the time of writing.

Watch the video here.

