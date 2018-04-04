VIDEO: Man wanted to see his pet dog before he died; here’s what happened next

This old man’s dying wish was granted when he met his pet dog before he passed away in the hospital. (Source: Ashley Stevens/Facebook) This old man’s dying wish was granted when he met his pet dog before he passed away in the hospital. (Source: Ashley Stevens/Facebook)

What could you possibly wish for when you know you’re counting your last few breaths? Peter Robson wanted to see his eight-year-old pet dog Shep, who had become his companion when his wife passed away. Sharing his dying wish, his granddaughter Ashley Stevens shared a video on Facebook and wrote: “Our Granddad’s last and final wish was to see his dog one more time.”

However, animals are usually not allowed at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee to protect patients from infections, according to BBC. Suffering from fibrosis of the lungs, he was distraught and it seemed they had little hope to grant his wish. However, with the efforts of the staff and nurses, Shep was brought in just hours before Robson passed away.

The reaction on his face after looking at his pet is heartbreaking, but the only consolation is that he got his final wish. Keep a tissue handy, because the clip will make you teary-eyed.

Watch the video here.

Applauding the sweet gesture, she thanked the hospital for making a “dying man very happy” and also wrote that she was “absolutely amazed” and “eternally grateful”.

Here’s another one.

What do you think of the clip? Tell us in the comments below.

