VIDEO: Man steers his car into a shop to save parking time; of course, he was in a tearing hurry

Car in a store? Oops! (Source: People's Daily, China/Facebook)

A lot of times we struggle to find a parking spot for our car and, in turn, end up wasting a lot of time in vain. To save himself the trouble of parking his car, a man did something so bizarre that it will leave you astonished. He drove his car inside a convenience store so as to skip wasting time. As unbelievable as it may sound. But believe it because the strange act has been captured in a CCTV camera too.

And if that didn’t shock you, his reason to drive into the store is even weirder. All he wanted to buy was a bag of chips and a bottle of yogurt! Moreover, a store assistant rushed towards the car, but only so that he could hurry with his bill instead of getting annoyed. The video, shared on the People’s Daily, China Facebook page, was recorded at a store in east China’s Zhenjiang.

Strange, isn’t it?

