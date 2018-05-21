Follow Us:
Monday, May 21, 2018
The spectrum of travelers! Know the kind of traveler you are
VIDEO: This man performs somersaults on an elephant’s back and it’s unbelievable

Rene Casselly on Instagram posted a video where he can be seen doing somersaults on an elephant’s back with astonishing finesse. In the past, Casselly has shown acts with horses and elephants. Don't believe us? See for yourself.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 21, 2018 8:19:44 pm
man jumping on elephant, man somersaulting on elephant, Rene Casselly videos, Rene Casselly instagram, indian express, indian express news Rene Casselly, in the past, has performed several such acts with elephants. (Source: Rene Casselly/Instagram)
The Internet is a minefield of videos of animals interacting with humans. While some are funny, others are rather incredible. One such instance is the video uploaded by Rene Casselly on Instagram. In the past, Casselly has shown acts with horses and elephants and in the latest one, he can be seen doing somersaults on an elephant’s back with astonishing finesse.

While this does speak of his practice, it also shows how finely the animal has been trained as it does not budge an inch.

Watch the video here.

What do you think of the video? Tell us in the comments below.

