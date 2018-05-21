VIDEO: This man performs somersaults on an elephant’s back and it’s unbelievable

Rene Casselly, in the past, has performed several such acts with elephants. (Source: Rene Casselly/Instagram) Rene Casselly, in the past, has performed several such acts with elephants. (Source: Rene Casselly/Instagram)

The Internet is a minefield of videos of animals interacting with humans. While some are funny, others are rather incredible. One such instance is the video uploaded by Rene Casselly on Instagram. In the past, Casselly has shown acts with horses and elephants and in the latest one, he can be seen doing somersaults on an elephant’s back with astonishing finesse.

While this does speak of his practice, it also shows how finely the animal has been trained as it does not budge an inch.

Watch the video here.

What do you think of the video? Tell us in the comments below.

