VIDEO: Man tripping and slipping down the driveway on black ice will make you go ROFL-ing

Skating, a sport that requires training and practice, looks spectacular when done right! But, if you slip on black ice — a transparent coating of ice, especially on a road surface — the sight might not be too pretty. A Virginia resident, Tim Besecker learnt this the hard way, when he tripped, slipped and then finally rolled down while walking on the driveway and gracefully landed in the lawn.

The entire fiasco was recorded on camera and later shared by his wife, Kelly Bonser Besecker, on social media with the caption, “Just another day heading to the office for Tim!” Shared on January 9, people have been ROFL-ing after watching it. The video had garnered over one million shares, at the time of writing, and is going viral.

Watch the video here.

