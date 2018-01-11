Top News

VIDEO: ‘You’re a piece of s**t!’ Man SLAPS Harvey Weinstein TWICE at a restaurant

A man named Steve walked up to Harvey Weinstein while he was dining in Arizona and slapped him twice when he was about to leave. A video of the incident has surfaced on Twitter.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 11, 2018 9:36 pm
harvey weinstein, harvey weinstein slapped, harvey weinstein slapped at restaurant, harvey weinstein slapped arizona, harvey weinstein elements restaurant, indian express, indian express news Harvey Weinstein was attacked at a restaurant in Arizona. (Source: File Photo)
One of the biggest revelation of 2017 was the huge scandal involving Harvey Weinstein wherein multiple women accused him of sexual abuse and harassment. Actresses like Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow and Leana Headey also revealed how they were wronged by the producer. What’s more, it also led to the most powerful social media movement #MeToo.

Recently, the producer made headlines again while he was dining at Elements restaurant in Scottsdale, Arizona on January 9, according to a report by TMZ. Reportedly, a man named Steve walked up to him and asked for a photo. When he refused, the man slapped him twice while he was leaving. Moreover, he was also heard saying, “You’re such a piece of s**t for what you did to these women.”

Can’t believe it? Well, a 44-second clip of the incident has surfaced on Twitter. Uploaded by Jessie, it was captioned: “Yikes! Harvey Weinstein got slapped and cussed out while eating dinner in Arizona. He’s currently in rehab at a facility in the same state. Not an advocate of violence but karma is a ________.”

Watch the video here.

