VIDEO: ‘You’re a piece of s**t!’ Man SLAPS Harvey Weinstein TWICE at a restaurant

One of the biggest revelation of 2017 was the huge scandal involving Harvey Weinstein wherein multiple women accused him of sexual abuse and harassment. Actresses like Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow and Leana Headey also revealed how they were wronged by the producer. What’s more, it also led to the most powerful social media movement #MeToo.

Recently, the producer made headlines again while he was dining at Elements restaurant in Scottsdale, Arizona on January 9, according to a report by TMZ. Reportedly, a man named Steve walked up to him and asked for a photo. When he refused, the man slapped him twice while he was leaving. Moreover, he was also heard saying, “You’re such a piece of s**t for what you did to these women.”

Can’t believe it? Well, a 44-second clip of the incident has surfaced on Twitter. Uploaded by Jessie, it was captioned: “Yikes! Harvey Weinstein got slapped and cussed out while eating dinner in Arizona. He’s currently in rehab at a facility in the same state. Not an advocate of violence but karma is a ________.”

