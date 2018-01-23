VIDEO: Man saves 2-yr-old girl hanging from the window

Timely intervention can often save lives, as it is evident in the video. (Source: CCTV+/YouTube) Timely intervention can often save lives, as it is evident in the video. (Source: CCTV+/YouTube)

Mishaps can happen anytime with anybody. And although one cannot really anticipate its occurrence, a timely intervention can often end up saving one’s life. This is precisely what happened in Zhejiang, China, when a two-year-old girl, who was precariously hanging from the window of a residential building, was saved by a man. In the video shared by CCTV+, the toddler can be seen trapped on the window awning of the third floor as people all around anxiously watch. Finally a man – later identified as Long Chunqun – climbed out of the window and saved the girl. It goes without saying that he risked his life in the process.

“I went over without thinking too much. I just wanted the child to be saved,” he says in the video. “I climbed out of the window immediately to catch the girl,” he added. His efforts have been captured on camera and it will reinstate your faith in humanity. The incident happened on January 18.

Watch the video here.



For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd