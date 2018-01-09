VIDEO: This man used same-day delivery to help the homeless on cold, winter nights

A video director from US decided to help the homeless in a unique way. (Source: Rob Bliss/YouTube) A video director from US decided to help the homeless in a unique way. (Source: Rob Bliss/YouTube)

There are many homeless and poverty-stricken people on the streets. Not only do they have nowhere to go, but they are scantily dressed and have little to eat or drink on cold, winter nights. Moreover, there are very few people who actually take a moment to help them. Jumping at the opportunity, a director from US named Rob Bliss realised that he could use the same-day delivery offered by online shopping giant Amazon Prime in an innovative way, and bought things that they would really need in the frosty season — right from socks to blankets and sleeping bags.

A 3.54-minute video titled, ‘How to Hijack Amazon Prime Now for Good!’ surfaced on YouTube and it has collected more than 2,00,000 views, at the time of writing. He also added a disclaimer saying, “Note: this video is NOT SPONSORED OR AFFILIATED WITH AMAZON.” “I simply wanted to demonstrate how easy and convenient it can be to bring a person in need, what they need, and to encourage that behavior,” Bliss captioned the clip.

Watch the video here.

