VIDEO: Man takes an abandoned ‘pup’ home; it turns out to be a black bear

Little pups can melt most animal lovers’ hearts, and something similar happened with a Chinese man who took a stranded puppy home. To his shock, the wild creature turned out to be a bear cub instead of a dog. The incident took place in 2015 when he found a small abandoned pup near a mountain trench in southwest China’s Yunnan province.

Feeling bad for the pup, the man took it home and started feeding it. Over the years, as the puppy grew up, the owner was surprised to see that at eight months, it weighed around 80 kg and was 1.7 m tall. That’s when he found out it was a bear.

In a video posted by New China TV, the bear cub can be seen playing with a dog without attacking it. However, the man later chained the black bear. After the local forest department officials discovered the animal in February, it was moved to an animal rescue and breeding centre in Yunnan’s Lijiang city.

