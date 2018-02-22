VIDEO: Man narrowly escapes being run over by a garbage dumper in Gujarat

Watching the man walk away unhurt after being hit by a truck must be seen to be believed. (Source: ANI/Twitter) Watching the man walk away unhurt after being hit by a truck must be seen to be believed. (Source: ANI/Twitter)

While you might come across morbid news of accidents almost daily, there are also stories of amazing escapes that will restore your faith in miracles. One such incident recently happened in Gujarat, where a man narrowly escaped being run over by a truck. The entire incident has been captured on camera and one has to watch the hair-raising video to believe it. In the CCTV footage, one can see a truck carrying garbage on the Halol-Pavagadh highway hitting an unidentified man. Although the man falls, and one fears the worst, the man soon gets up — seemingly unharmed.

The video was shared by news agency ANI with the caption, “Man makes a narrow escape after being hit by a dumper on Halol-Pavagadh highway in #Gujarat’s Godhra.” The incident took place on February 20.

Watch the video here.

#WATCH Man makes a narrow escape after being hit by a dumper on Halol-Pavagadh highway in #Gujarat‘s Godhra (20.02.18) pic.twitter.com/fmnqd0IYnJ — ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2018

