Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 15, 2018
Documents not an issue anymore! These nations welcome Indians without a Visa

Documents not an issue anymore! These nations welcome Indians without a Visa
LIVE UPDATES

VIDEO: Dog owner spots its pet holding a pair of scissors in its mouth

While there many videos of different animals stealing a wallet or poking a credit card to buy a railway ticket, another clip of a dog with a pair of scissors in its mouth has surfaced on the Internet.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 15, 2018 5:07:09 pm
funny animal video, funny dog video, funny dog video in the internet, funny animal video in the internet, dog with scissors in mouth, indian express, indian express news This dog ran with scissors in its mouth. (Source: Shane Casserly/YouTube)
Related News

The Internet is a minefield of delightfully strange things. And it is full of many weird and incredibly funny videos on wild animals, pet dogs and cats too. While in some, animals can be seen stealing a wallet or poking a credit card to buy a railway ticket, another funny 8-second clip of a dog with a pair of scissors in its mouth has surfaced online.

When the dog was told to let go off the scissors by its owner, it ran away immediately. While many viewers were amused after looking at the dog running with the scissors in its mouth, others were concerned whether the dog was hurt or not.

Watch the video here.

 

Did you like the video? Tell us in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Share your thoughts
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Most Read
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now