VIDEO: In a prank, man pretends to fight with partner and rip her head off

Have you seen such a couple? (Source: andygrosslive/YouTube) Have you seen such a couple? (Source: andygrosslive/YouTube)

It is not rare to find couples fighting in public places. But have you ever seen a bickering couple fight to the extent that one rips the other’s head off? Well, in case you are appalled and already muttering expletives under your breath, then let us tell you that it’s a prank. You must watch this video where American magician Andy Gross goes about with his assistant and then puts up a charade of fighting with her, and in the process, attracting the attention of people around him. Soon after, he covers her face and in a swift move cut her head off, leaving the onlookers aghast.

Watch the video here.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd