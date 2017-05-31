VIDEO: Mama bear helping little bear cub across the wall will make you go awww

Mama bear catches hold of baby bear! (Source: Lois Thome WINK News/Facebook) Mama bear catches hold of baby bear! (Source: Lois Thome WINK News/Facebook)

A woman got a sudden fright when she peeped into her backyard in Altadena, California. A pair of bears caught Isaac Garcia’s sight, and she couldn’t help but witness an extremely adorable scene when the mother bear tried to hold her little cub to help him climb the wall.

In a video posted by Lois Thome WINK News, the two bears can be seen struggling to get to the other side. “Help me Mama! Adorable bear cub is left stranded in a backyard in Altadena, CA. Isaac Garcia posted this video of Mama bear trying to help her little cub…but not having much luck. It took a while, but the cub eventually grabbed one of the vines and got back over the fence. Smarter than the average bear,” the 48-second-clip has been captioned.

Watch the video here.

Isn’t it just the cutest thing you’ve seen today?

