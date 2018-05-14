VIDEO: Vlogger re-creating Mona Lisa will leave you stunned

Mona Lisa is one of the most famous paintings by talian Renaissance artist Leonardo da Vinci. (Source: Chinese Daily/Facebook) Mona Lisa is one of the most famous paintings by talian Renaissance artist Leonardo da Vinci. (Source: Chinese Daily/Facebook)

Many have attempted to replicate Mona Lisa, one of the most famous paintings by Italian Renaissance artist Leonardo da Vinci. And well, it goes without saying that they have not succeeded. However, it turns out that make-up brushes are more effective in this pursuit than paint brushes. Don’t believe us? Well, recently, a Chinese vlogger recreated the masterpiece using only make-up on her face.

According to a report in Daily Mail, the person in question is He Yuya, a vlogger. Speaking to MailOnline, she said that she created the look on a whim after she was asked by her followers to do it.

Watch the video here.

