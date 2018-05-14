Follow Us:
Monday, May 14, 2018
VIDEO: Vlogger re-creating Mona Lisa will leave you stunned

It turns turns out that make up brushes are more effective than paint brushes in recreating Italian Renaissance artist Leonardo da Vinci.'s painting Mona Lisa. Don't believe us? Well, recently, a Chinese vlogger recreated the masterpiece using only make-up on her face.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 14, 2018 2:29:48 pm
Mona lisa, artiste recreates mona lisa, vlogger make up mona lisa, viral video, mona lisa viral video, indian expres, indian express news Mona Lisa is one of the most famous paintings by talian Renaissance artist Leonardo da Vinci. (Source: Chinese Daily/Facebook)
Many have attempted to replicate Mona Lisa, one of the most famous paintings by Italian Renaissance artist Leonardo da Vinci. And well, it goes without saying that they have not succeeded. However, it turns out that make-up brushes are more effective in this pursuit than paint brushes. Don’t believe us? Well, recently, a Chinese vlogger recreated the masterpiece using only make-up on her face.

According to a report in Daily Mail, the person in question is He Yuya, a vlogger. Speaking to MailOnline, she said that she created the look on a whim after she was asked by her followers to do it.

Watch the video here.

What did you think of the transformation? Tell us in the comments below.

