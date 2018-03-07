VIDEO: Mahabharata cast’s teary goodbye after the last episode brings back ’90s memories

Many Twitter users got “emotional” and “nostalgic” after watching the Mahabharata cast’s farewell after the final cut. (Source: Kiran Kumar S/Twitter) Many Twitter users got “emotional” and “nostalgic” after watching the Mahabharata cast’s farewell after the final cut. (Source: Kiran Kumar S/Twitter)

Were you born in the 1990s or before? Sundays were mostly spent in the front of the TV, with reverence in the eyes while watching much-loved serials. As kids, most of them would wait for the stories from mythology unfold on the small screen. Remember the saga of Mahabharata and Ramayan?

Sharing one such memoir from the yesteryear, @KiranKS posted a behind-the-scenes video from BR Chopra and Ravi Chopra’s Mahabharata. The cast’s tearful goodbye after the final cut melted many hearts online, as the actors couldn’t stop their tears from flowing after the last episode was shot. Even though it has been many years since the show went off-air, the memories are still etched in people’s minds.

“#MahaBharat – A TV serial that changed a generation of Indians. And this is how they said goodbye to each other after the final cut,” the 2.14-minute clip was captioned. No sooner was it uploaded on Twitter, it had collected more than 4,200 retweets and around 7,000 likes, at the time of writing.

Watch the video here.

#MahaBharat – A TV serial that changed a generation of Indians.

And this is how they said goodbye to each other after the final cut. pic.twitter.com/KXhFQnjdjS — Kiran Kumar S (@KiranKS) March 3, 2018

Many Twitter users got “emotional” and “nostalgic” after watching the video and shared their thoughts on the micro-blogging website. Steal a glance at some reactions here.

Very emotional!! Just shows how much these actors got identified with the great personages they represented on the screen. — BhagavadGeethaamrith (@Geethaamritham) March 3, 2018

No dear….. They played their roles for so much long time that they don’t want to come out of it… As it would bring separation… — द क्लेवर् इडियट (@idiot5991) March 4, 2018

If our generation knows Mahabharata thanks to this serial — reshma hitesh (@drresh) March 3, 2018

Oh wow! So many familiar faces. — ज्योति S. కుమార్ (@JyotiSNK) March 3, 2018

I know ☺ Total nostalgia — bithika (@bithika11) March 3, 2018

Immediately watched few episodes..recollected my old days ..During my childhood watched this in my Keltron BW tv with blue screen on it..Some times color tv in my neighbors house..wow those days r great..☺☺☺ — Raghu (@Raghu6515) March 4, 2018

God, how much they valued human relationships. All just a generation back. — LalithaLakshmi (@lalitha_jr) March 3, 2018

The guy who played Arjuns role was a Muslim by religion and he is crying his heart out in the video…… I will say our country has always been tolerant 👍👍 — omkar banore (@30akshay) March 4, 2018

Not only that he changed his name to Arjun. — dr d p singh (@dp_sing) March 5, 2018

My top favorite serial EVER. Mahabharat is filled with life lessons 🙏🙏

I have the entire series and don’t tire of watching it. It’s on YouTube as well 🤗. — Eternal (@KiddyOm) March 4, 2018

So so so beautiful! Thank you for sharing 🌷 — indian (@TheSortedChaos) March 4, 2018

Wow these faces are etched in memory. — Padma Pillai (@lotophagus) March 4, 2018

An unparalleled series. So authentic it inspired awe in an entire country. I dream of the day #Bollywood or Hollywood will borrow many of the magnificent stories in the Indian Puranas to make the most amazing cinematic epics #Mahabharata #movies — Giant Robot (@GiantRobot11) March 5, 2018

I don’t watch TV now at all However we used to look for Sunday due to Ramayna & MahaBharat It used to be pin drop silence in colony as all the kids used to be busy watching TV — Rizvi Sahab (@RealRizvi) March 5, 2018

The best tv serial ever made in india — A.V (@ProudPandatji) March 4, 2018

What was your reaction after watching the emotional clip? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

