VIDEO: Mahabharata cast’s teary goodbye after the last episode brings back ’90s memories

A behind-the-scenes video from of BR Chopra and Ravi Chopra's Mahabharata surfaced on the Internet recently. The cast's tearful goodbye after the final cut melted many hearts online.

Written by Jyotsna Basotia | New Delhi | Updated: March 7, 2018 9:43 pm
the mahabharata, mahabharata cast, mahabharata TV show, mahabharata cast goodbye, mahabharata final cut, mahabharata cast farewell, indian express, indian express news Many Twitter users got “emotional” and “nostalgic” after watching the Mahabharata cast’s farewell after the final cut. (Source: Kiran Kumar S/Twitter)
Were you born in the 1990s or before? Sundays were mostly spent in the front of the TV, with reverence in the eyes while watching much-loved serials. As kids, most of them would wait for the stories from mythology unfold on the small screen. Remember the saga of Mahabharata and Ramayan?

Sharing one such memoir from the yesteryear, @KiranKS posted a behind-the-scenes video from BR Chopra and Ravi Chopra’s Mahabharata. The cast’s tearful goodbye after the final cut melted many hearts online, as the actors couldn’t stop their tears from flowing after the last episode was shot. Even though it has been many years since the show went off-air, the memories are still etched in people’s minds.

“#MahaBharat – A TV serial that changed a generation of Indians. And this is how they said goodbye to each other after the final cut,” the 2.14-minute clip was captioned. No sooner was it uploaded on Twitter, it had collected more than 4,200 retweets and around 7,000 likes, at the time of writing.

Watch the video here.

Many Twitter users got “emotional” and “nostalgic” after watching the video and shared their thoughts on the micro-blogging website. Steal a glance at some reactions here.

What was your reaction after watching the emotional clip? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

  1. D
    Dr. Asoka Misra
    Mar 7, 2018 at 10:55 pm
    I am reminded of my beloved Mother and Father who were First in the morning ready to watch the MAHABHARAT WITH SUCH PIETY that it still reverberates now in my Psychic, though, they have passed away 20/15 yrs ago. ing a Color 21" TV then for the occasion for my family of 10-was such a satisfying act that cannot just be described in words. Suffice to say ing a CAR in 2002 even didn't meet half the Joy of having the TV at home for the MAHABHARAT days. It didn't matter at all if the actors were from diffe cast-creed-race-or-religions. All of them along with BRCh have become IMMORTAL IN THE PROCESS - Great regards to them all for this all time EPIC of HUMANITY. THANKS FOR THIS LAST BIT OF remaining GOOD-BYE CLIP -
    1. M
      Malik
      Mar 7, 2018 at 10:03 pm
      Somebody mentioned actor who played was Muslim (BTW, script and dialog writer was also Muslim afaik) and how our country is tolerant. I am Muslim and born in India. I don't see it as your country vs my country. I will respond and fight if required any outsiders (Muslims or non-Muslims) if they interfere or try to cause problems. This tolerance, human rights all BS is western intellectuals creations to deal with aliens (they are being exposed the way things going in west white extremists spreading hate and terror, and those pundits just put nuanced view on it).
