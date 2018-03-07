VIDEO: Mahabharata cast’s teary goodbye after the last episode brings back ’90s memories

Were you born in the 1990s or before? Sundays were mostly spent in the front of the TV, with reverence in the eyes while watching much-loved serials. As kids, most of them would wait for the stories from mythology unfold on the small screen. Remember the saga of Mahabharata and Ramayan?
Sharing one such memoir from the yesteryear, @KiranKS posted a behind-the-scenes video from BR Chopra and Ravi Chopra’s Mahabharata. The cast’s tearful goodbye after the final cut melted many hearts online, as the actors couldn’t stop their tears from flowing after the last episode was shot. Even though it has been many years since the show went off-air, the memories are still etched in people’s minds.
“#MahaBharat – A TV serial that changed a generation of Indians. And this is how they said goodbye to each other after the final cut,” the 2.14-minute clip was captioned. No sooner was it uploaded on Twitter, it had collected more than 4,200 retweets and around 7,000 likes, at the time of writing.
#MahaBharat – A TV serial that changed a generation of Indians.
And this is how they said goodbye to each other after the final cut. pic.twitter.com/KXhFQnjdjS
— Kiran Kumar S (@KiranKS) March 3, 2018
Many Twitter users got “emotional” and “nostalgic” after watching the video and shared their thoughts on the micro-blogging website. Steal a glance at some reactions here.
Very emotional!! Just shows how much these actors got identified with the great personages they represented on the screen.
— BhagavadGeethaamrith (@Geethaamritham) March 3, 2018
No dear….. They played their roles for so much long time that they don’t want to come out of it… As it would bring separation…
— द क्लेवर् इडियट (@idiot5991) March 4, 2018
If our generation knows Mahabharata thanks to this serial
— reshma hitesh (@drresh) March 3, 2018
Oh wow! So many familiar faces.
— ज्योति S. కుమార్ (@JyotiSNK) March 3, 2018
I know ☺ Total nostalgia
— bithika (@bithika11) March 3, 2018
Immediately watched few episodes..recollected my old days ..During my childhood watched this in my Keltron BW tv with blue screen on it..Some times color tv in my neighbors house..wow those days r great..☺☺☺
— Raghu (@Raghu6515) March 4, 2018
God, how much they valued human relationships. All just a generation back.
— LalithaLakshmi (@lalitha_jr) March 3, 2018
The guy who played Arjuns role was a Muslim by religion and he is crying his heart out in the video…… I will say our country has always been tolerant 👍👍
— omkar banore (@30akshay) March 4, 2018
Not only that he changed his name to Arjun.
— dr d p singh (@dp_sing) March 5, 2018
My top favorite serial EVER. Mahabharat is filled with life lessons 🙏🙏
I have the entire series and don’t tire of watching it. It’s on YouTube as well 🤗.
— Eternal (@KiddyOm) March 4, 2018
So so so beautiful! Thank you for sharing 🌷
— indian (@TheSortedChaos) March 4, 2018
Wow these faces are etched in memory.
— Padma Pillai (@lotophagus) March 4, 2018
An unparalleled series. So authentic it inspired awe in an entire country. I dream of the day #Bollywood or Hollywood will borrow many of the magnificent stories in the Indian Puranas to make the most amazing cinematic epics #Mahabharata #movies
— Giant Robot (@GiantRobot11) March 5, 2018
I don’t watch TV now at all
However we used to look for Sunday due to Ramayna & MahaBharat
It used to be pin drop silence in colony as all the kids used to be busy watching TV
— Rizvi Sahab (@RealRizvi) March 5, 2018
The best tv serial ever made in india
— A.V (@ProudPandatji) March 4, 2018
What was your reaction after watching the emotional clip? Share your thoughts in the comments below.
- Mar 7, 2018 at 10:55 pmI am reminded of my beloved Mother and Father who were First in the morning ready to watch the MAHABHARAT WITH SUCH PIETY that it still reverberates now in my Psychic, though, they have passed away 20/15 yrs ago. ing a Color 21" TV then for the occasion for my family of 10-was such a satisfying act that cannot just be described in words. Suffice to say ing a CAR in 2002 even didn't meet half the Joy of having the TV at home for the MAHABHARAT days. It didn't matter at all if the actors were from diffe cast-creed-race-or-religions. All of them along with BRCh have become IMMORTAL IN THE PROCESS - Great regards to them all for this all time EPIC of HUMANITY. THANKS FOR THIS LAST BIT OF remaining GOOD-BYE CLIP -Reply
- Mar 7, 2018 at 10:03 pmSomebody mentioned actor who played was Muslim (BTW, script and dialog writer was also Muslim afaik) and how our country is tolerant. I am Muslim and born in India. I don't see it as your country vs my country. I will respond and fight if required any outsiders (Muslims or non-Muslims) if they interfere or try to cause problems. This tolerance, human rights all BS is western intellectuals creations to deal with aliens (they are being exposed the way things going in west white extremists spreading hate and terror, and those pundits just put nuanced view on it).Reply