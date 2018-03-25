VIDEO: Here’s how this magician made this homeless man smile (you will too)

A small gesture often goes a long way. (Source: Storyful right Management/YouTube) A small gesture often goes a long way. (Source: Storyful right Management/YouTube)

How often have you seen someone — wearing shabby clothes and sitting at some inconspicuous spot on the road — staring into space, playing music or maybe selling flowers? It is, undeniably a common sight. But have you ever stopped by them and tried to make them laugh or smile perhaps? Well, a magician tried to doing it and the result was heartwarming. Although it almost looks orchestrated, in a video uploaded online a magician is seen walking for some time and then stopping by a man who was sitting and selling flowers. The former, in all probability, a magician, bought the flowers and turned into a bird. The smile on the homeless man’s face will warm your heart.

Watch the video here.



What do you think of this video? Tell us in the comments below.

