WATCH: 4 impressive magic tricks that you can show off to your friends anytime

The world of magic spells charm on most of us. If not in the real world, we look in books and movies to get dazzled in our fantasy world. From the “Harry Potter” series to “The Lord of the Rings”, don’t we all love to indulge in sorcery and wizardy?

A few magicians master the craft with creative knacks — from playing card tricks to making coins disappear and reappear, and from pulling out rabbits from hats to letting a flock of pigeons fly from the overcoats. However, people rarely succeed in making out how their tactics that escapes the eyes of hundreds of spectators.

Have you ever wished you could also do magic tricks with ease? Here are four magic BabyFirstTV posted on their Facebook account. Take a look and learn the simple strategies.

Watch the video here:

