VIDEO: Love singing? Learn the language of music created in 1827 by a French musician

Whether you are a singer, musician or simply can’t do without listening to music, what we are about to say is sure to get your attention, and probably going to make you very happy. In 1827, a French musician named Jean-François Sudre invented a language called Solresol, based on the musical notes — do, re, mi, fa, sol, la, ti, do! To fulfill his wish of creating a universal language, he wrote a book, La Langue Musicale Universelle (Universal Music Language) which was published after his death in 1866.

While it can be vocally communicated by whistling, singing, or humming, it can be written using the ib musical notation with the colours of a rainbow. Shared by Tom Scott on YouTube, the clip has collected more than 315,000 views. After listening to the tunes, many viewers showered compliments on the networking website. “I like the thought of everyone carrying tiny flutes everywhere so they can talk in music,” one said, while another one wrote, “This idea sounds like a rapper’s delight!”

