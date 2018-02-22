VIDEO: Documentary maker sheds light on Rohingya refugees’ plight in Bangladesh camps

This documentary puts the spotlight on how thousands of Rohingya refugee families are living in Bangladesh. (Source: Shafiur Rahman/YouTube) This documentary puts the spotlight on how thousands of Rohingya refugee families are living in Bangladesh. (Source: Shafiur Rahman/YouTube)

More than 6.5 lakh Rohingyas have fled Myanmar for Bangladesh since August 25, 2017, when the rebel Rohingya militia launched deadly attacks against security forces in Myanmar’s Rakhine state. While the atrocities on the Rohingyas have regularly been featured in newspapers and portals, there isn’t much on the living conditions of the refugee families at the camps. A video that recently surfaced on the Internet reveals the real picture of how most of the families are making ends meet.

Shafiur Rahman, a documentary maker, shared a 6.41-minute clip of “a newly constructed road from Kutupalong to Balukhali”. He told IndianExpress.com, “The video was shot with a camera phone from a moving car while filming in the camps for 13 consecutive months and covering trafficking and massacres over there.”

Shedding light on the living condition of the families there, he also said, “The newly built road winds through the outskirts of the refugee mega-camps. Conditions further inside the camps are much harsher. There the huts of bamboo and plastic are densely packed and there are fetid pools of water everywhere. There is risk of disease and infection especially for children who play in these conditions. Many of the sites are also located in denuded hillsides, which will become especially hazardous in the rainy season.”

“From August 2017 to February 2018, 6,88,000 Rohingyas entered Bangladesh from Myanmar. This influx of people resulted in the expansion of existing formal and informal Rohingya refugee camp areas,” the video was captioned.

Watch the video here.

On watching the video, one YouTube user expressed her anguish, saying, “Startling to see so many displaced families. how did they terraform that entire place? there is no tree or water streams, no bird or animals, nothing natural in sight.” What do you think of the video? Tell us in the comments below.

