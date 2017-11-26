VIDEO: Listen to Sumit Sadawarti, the only Indian to make it to Asia’s Got Talent 2017

Jazz singer Sumit Sadawarti from Maharashtra has won hearts of not only judges but also of the audience with his brilliant rendition of Ella Fitzgerald’s ‘Cry Me A River’. (Source: Asia’s Got Talent) Jazz singer Sumit Sadawarti from Maharashtra has won hearts of not only judges but also of the audience with his brilliant rendition of Ella Fitzgerald’s ‘Cry Me A River’. (Source: Asia’s Got Talent)

We have seen foreigners performing on Indian music and winning hearts on international talent shows. But now one Indian is representing India on the world stage and you couldn’t be any prouder. Jazz singer Sumit Sadawarti from Maharashtra has won hearts of not only judges but also of the audience with his brilliant rendition of Ella Fitzgerald’s ‘Cry Me A River’ at Asia’s Got Talent.

Sadawarti is the only Indian to reach the semi-finals of the coveted show and is hoping to make it to the grand finale with the love and support of his fans. And in case you are wondering what is so special about the 22-year-old representing India on a global platform, see how judge David Foster encouraged him and praised him for his talent.

The Canadian music artist not only praised him but also accompanied him on the stage playing the synthesizer with Sadawarti and saying, “You should take me with you, wherever you go.” And that’s not it, Foster motivated him further saying that “I knew there was more there, I knew it.”

Watch the video here:

