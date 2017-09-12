Video: These guys playing life-sized LUDO in the desert is SO HILARIOUS!

A YouTube account, Local Pakistan, uploaded a short clip of a bunch of playful adults playing Ludo and the Internet has sat up and noticed.(Source: Local Pakistan/YouTube) A YouTube account, Local Pakistan, uploaded a short clip of a bunch of playful adults playing Ludo and the Internet has sat up and noticed.(Source: Local Pakistan/YouTube)

It is not every day that you see adults keeping their phones aside and relax by playing an outdoor game or two. And when they do, it goes viral on some days – like today. A YouTube account, Local Pakistan, uploaded a short clip of a bunch of playful adults playing Ludo and the Internet has sat up and taken notice. Why? Because they are not exactly chilling and playing board games per se. In this game, they are make-shift life-size pawns while the rows and columns they have made in the desert sand is their board. There is one guy chilling at the centre of the board, because he has reached ‘home’ and the others taking the steps as the dice rolled indicates them to.

Watch the video here.

