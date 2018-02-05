VIDEO: Is there life on Mars? See this panoramic view from NASA’s Curiosity rover

This panoramic view from Mars captures dunes, sand and hills on the planet. (Source: NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory/YouTube) This panoramic view from Mars captures dunes, sand and hills on the planet. (Source: NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory/YouTube)

Have you ever wondered what Mars looks like? Well, your search will come to an end with the recent panoramic clips that NASA’s Curiosity rover captured on the planet. The rover — which has been on Mars in search of signs of conditions that might make life sustainable on the planet — clicked a panorama of what it noticed in Gale Crater on January 30.

In a 1.53-minute clip, the picture puts the spotlight on an area of more than 48 km. “The view from Vera Rubin Ridge looks back over buttes, dunes and other features along the route,” the video has been captioned. It had collected more than 1.8 million views, at the time of writing.

Watch the video here.

