VIDEO: Fearless vet climbs down 30ft dry well to rescue LEOPARD in Guwahati

A seven-year-old leopard found itself stuck in a 30ft open dry well for hours in Guwahati, Assam. The female leopard, which had come to the residential area in search of food, had fallen into the well near the hilly areas of the Boragaon area, news agency ANI reported.

In an attempt to save the animal, veterinarian Dr Bijoy Gogoi jumped into the well after tranquilising it in the presence of other forest officials, The Assam Tribune reported. Local residents also extended their help to the rescue team. Reportedly, the leopard was later sent to the Assam State Zoo cum Botanical Garden, and wasn’t found to have any other external injury. A 51-second video of the incident uploaded by ANI has surfaced on the Internet.

