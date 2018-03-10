Latest News

VIDEO: Ever seen people playing polo on elephants? Watch this action-packed clip

Have you ever heard of a polo game with participants seated on top of elephants? Elephant polo actually exists in Thailand. In fact, it has been going on for more than a decade. Watch the video here.

Written by Shreya Das | New Delhi | Published: March 10, 2018 6:25 pm
polo, cute videos, animal videos, elephant videos, elephant polo, unsual games, thailand elephant sports, thailand elephant polo, elephant charity event thailand, King’s Cup Elephant Polo Tournament, viral news, indian express The sport was played at a charity event to raise money for elephants. (Source: CGTN/Twitter)
What comes to your mind when you hear polo? Yes, it’s the popular sport associated with royalty and leisure, in which royals rode on a horse to play the game. But have you ever heard of a polo game with participants seated on top of elephants? Elephant polo is not part of fiction, but it actually exists in Thailand. In fact, it has been going on for more than a decade.

Can you imagine the plight of the players who have to stoop low to take a shot? Yes, it’s quite tough for the players to touch the ball from an elephant’s back (as if the height of a horse was not enough)! Well, it’s all done for charity to raise money for wild and domesticated elephants. In the 16th edition of the four-day King’s Cup Elephant Polo Tournament, about 30 animals participated and the visuals are simply adorable.

Watch the video here:

Interesting, isn’t it?

  1. Cora Moore
    Mar 10, 2018 at 8:25 pm
    The statement that this event supports conservation of the Asian elephant is ridiculous. The organisers, sponsors and supporters of this event should be ashamed and have a lot to answer for. How can they excuse the clearly visible abuse? Is it ok to beat these elephants if it raises money to fund conservation of their wild cousins? This event must be stopped once and for all. See this undercover footage from this years event by PETA Asia. Please help us try and stop this terrible event once and for all by sharing this and contacting the organisers and sponsors of this event. s: /5POcqriyQo4
