VIDEO: Ever seen people playing polo on elephants? Watch this action-packed clip

What comes to your mind when you hear polo? Yes, it’s the popular sport associated with royalty and leisure, in which royals rode on a horse to play the game. But have you ever heard of a polo game with participants seated on top of elephants? Elephant polo is not part of fiction, but it actually exists in Thailand. In fact, it has been going on for more than a decade.

Can you imagine the plight of the players who have to stoop low to take a shot? Yes, it’s quite tough for the players to touch the ball from an elephant’s back (as if the height of a horse was not enough)! Well, it’s all done for charity to raise money for wild and domesticated elephants. In the 16th edition of the four-day King’s Cup Elephant Polo Tournament, about 30 animals participated and the visuals are simply adorable.

Watch the video here:

About 30 elephants takes part in the opening of #Thailand‘s annual elephant polo tournament in #Bangkok, a charity event to raise money for wild and domesticated elephants http://t.co/Wl2q5mYQbu pic.twitter.com/luN3KhhNeJ — CGTN (@CGTNOfficial) March 9, 2018

Interesting, isn’t it?

